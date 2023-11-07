Aries

Mercury will be the dominant planet for Aries in November, focusing on communication, public relations, politics and business.

Mercury advises you to dialogue instead of arguing, establish relationships instead of breaking ties. This will open the doors of abundance in your life.

Taurus

Neptune is the planet that supports them, favoring business, stability and progress.

November will be a fundamental month for economic growth and Taurus’ own businesses.

Gemini

The planet Venus will rule in November, promising proposals of true love, pregnancy, commitment and the possibility of meeting someone special.

Venus also suggests that it is the right time to focus on public relations, learning languages, traveling, moving house, or exploring new places.

Cancer

Mars will be the dominant planet, representing the fight, strength and courage to overcome obstacles. Cancer has great inner strength that they must use intelligently and proactively.

This month brings stability, love and an increase in the economy, which will allow you to pay off debts and buy Christmas gifts.

Leo

Saturn will be the dominant planet in November, related to communication and family. Opportunities for compatible love, forming a home or having children will arise with people of the sign of Sagittarius, Capricorn or Aries.

Saturn also represents structure and organization, which will allow you to establish solid foundations in your lives, such as buying property, creating wealth, starting a business or saving.

Virgo

Jupiter will be the dominant planet in November, related to wealth and abundance. Virgo will have many new opportunities for personal growth and development.

They are advised to be cautious of gossip, intrigue and family tensions, as there may be negative influences at play.

Libra

The planet that will guide you in November is the Sun, which gives you the energy, power and brilliance to fulfill your desires.

The Sun also represents sources of renewing energy, possible pregnancies, new, better-paying jobs, and changes in geographic location.

Scorpio

Uranus will be the dominant planet in this period, representing strength, knowledge and positive changes in your life.

This is a good time to change your attitude, adjust your diet, exercise, renew your clothes and make necessary changes in your home to make you feel better.

Sagittarius

The planet that will guide you in November is Pluto, the most distant planet in the constellation, which will provide you with strength and conviction.

This will be a month in which you will stand out as a leader and communicator, experiencing significant growth and stability.

Capricorn

The Moon will dominate your life in November. This planet tells you that this is a month of comprehensive healing, both in regards to your physical, mental and spiritual health.

The Moon card suggests that you will develop intuitive skills that will help you discern who is truly in your favor and who is not.

Aquarium

The planet Mars will influence your life during this month, providing you with strength, determination and the intelligence necessary to achieve success and overcome obstacles that may arise.

Mars encourages you to focus on your desires and goals, which will allow you to move forward smoothly.

Fish

Jupiter, the planet of abundance and growth, will be the one that influences you this month. Take advantage of this period to project yourself into the future and do great things in your life.

In the love sphere, it is essential that you stay away from people who have hurt you in the past. You are destined to be happy, and you should not allow previous situations to prevent you from moving forward.

With information from Mhoni Vidente

