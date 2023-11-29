The month of December is approaching and Hello Vidente share with us a ritual for power conclude 2023 full of positive energies and start 2024 on the right foot, in addition to being able to start the last month of the year having abundance, health and well-being.

It is crucial to perform a ritual on December 1st to ensure abundance, stability, health and prosperity in your home and family. The ritual should be performed after your bath; We tell you step by step how to do it.

Step by step how to perform the ritual

After your bath, performing a ritual on the first day of December will bring you greater cosmic strength and spiritual stability. You will need several items

A blue candle or sirio A plate lined with aluminum foil A glass cup with tequila Mezcal or water Incense (sandalwood, myrrh, copal) A red egg A high-denomination bill Wooden matches Aluminum foil Brown sugar Golden diamond Orange blossom perfume o Florida Reversible Perfume Double Quick Luck Perfume or Bird A perfume powder.

Once you are ready with all the elements, after leaving the bathroom, you begin by cleaning yourself with the red egg while applying your perfumes.

Then you say prayers like the Our Father, the Hail Mary and prayer of the magnificent while you pass the egg through your body, making crosses to eliminate negative energies. You wrap the egg in aluminum foil and throw it away from your house.

Then, you prepare the ticket with perfumes and prayers, placing it inside the glass of water. The candle is placed on the plate lined with aluminum foil and cinnamon is spread around it to attract harmony and economic stability.

Brown sugar is added to the candle and golden Diamond to the plate to attract prosperity. The glass with tequila, rum or mezcal is also placed with similar intentions.

You light the candle with wooden matches, pray and light the incense to purify the environment. While the candle is lit, you pray, visualize abundance entering your life and maintain positive thoughts. It is left on until consumed, without changing the water.

Once the ceremony is over, the bill is removed, dried and used to buy food, pay for something or pay off debts. The tequila, rum or mezcal is discarded and the veladora is discarded when it has been completely consumed, usually after four or five days. Do everything with faith and you will see almost immediate results.

MF

Themes

Mhoni Seer Horoscopes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions