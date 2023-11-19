As I had already predicted MhonividenteIt is 2023 is the year of volcanoes, There is a very strong activity of explosions and emanations of lava and ash throughout the world. Of course, Interest is focused on what will be the most notorious eruption in the last three thousand years: that of the Iceland volcano.

However, the psychic mentioned that Popocatépetl will also remain activecreating fumaroles, although it is not expected that any type of evacuation of the area will be necessary. The dates of greatest volcanic activity in the country will occur between November 27 and 28so we will have to be attentive to the most important volcano in the country.

Read: Mhoni Vidente: Horoscopes for the weekend of November 17 to 19

Tarot

On more personal topics and with the help of Tarot, Mhonividente mentioned that the deck revealed a controversial fact about Ricky Martin’s twin children. As is known, these children were conceived through a rented womb. The second father is presumably the politician Eduardo Verastegui. The prediction dictates that one of the twins has the singer’s personality, while the other has greater Mexican heritage.

It may interest you: Mhoni Vidente: Horoscopes in magical phrases for each sign

Horoscopes

Besides, Mhonividente explained what is coming to us Sagittarius season, which runs from November 22 to December 21. He mentioned that this sign is the most charismatic and has the best personality because it is very passionate and talented. In general, Good economic times are expected: a time of abundance and economic stability is coming.

Strongly recommended to surround yourself with yellow and orange colors. The alloys of Sagittarius for these dates will be Aries, Leo and Virgo.

The magic numbers will be 06, 07 and 23.

* * * Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel * * *

OB

Themes

Mhoni Seer Horoscopes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions