Suara.com – Mexico U-17 national team coach Raul Chabrand admitted that he was not satisfied with his team’s performance even though they managed to qualify for the last 16 of the 2023 U-17 World Cup with runner-up status in Group F, Saturday (18/11/2023) afternoon WIB.

Mexico U-17 ended the group phase by crushing New Zealand U-17 4-0 on the final matchday of Group F at the Si Jalak Harupat Stadium, Bandung.

Mexico’s goals in this match were scored by Fidel Barajas (42′), Adrian Fernandez (47′), Stephano Carrillo (54′, 67′).

This result moved Mexico up to second place in the final group standings with a collection of four points, equal to Venezuela in third but superior on goal difference.

The victory over New Zealand also ensured that the Indonesian U-17 National Team was eliminated from the 2023 U-17 World Cup after their position was evicted by Venezuela.

Venezuela had to drop to third place after losing 0-3 to Germany so their goal difference was +0 compared to Mexico’s +2.

However, this result makes Venezuela the last team to ensure progress to the last 16 of the 2023 U-17 World Cup.

They shifted the position of the U-17 Indonesian National Team to occupy fourth place in the best third place standings.

The Indonesian U-17 national team had to be shifted because they were only able to collect two points to finish in third place in Group A. This amount was not enough to get them through to the next round.

“Of course we always want to be able to perform optimally and I believe that actually being in second place is quite good for us so far. “That was a good step, but not good enough for us,” said Chabrand after the match, quoted from Antara, Saturday (18/11/2023).

For the round of 16 match, Mexico will meet the second ranked team in Group B, Mali, on Tuesday (21/11) at the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium, Surabaya. Chabrand said he hasn’t thought about the match yet.

“We are currently focusing on recovery, that is the most important thing now, and we will make a game plan for that (match),” he concluded.