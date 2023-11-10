Consuelo Dávila Sánchez went last week to a diner that is near the Ayuntamiento neighborhood, in Guadalajara.

She ordered an order of enchiladas, a flauta de rajas, two glasses of Jamaican water, a pozole, and a tostada de pata for herself and her husband. She was surprised when they brought her bill to her, as she did not remember paying so much before her.

The food prepared in taquerias, loncherías, fondas and torterías contributed the highest percentage to inflation in the month of October 2023 (the general indicator was 4.26%).

According to a study carried out by the civil association Mexico How are we going?, various central foods in the diet of Mexicans continued to rise last month. Between these Boxed bread, milk and sugar stood out.

Rise in energy and tourist services impact inflation

Among the goods and services whose price rise had the most impact on inflation last October, some energy products and services related to tourism stand out, reveal data published by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi).

The goods and services that had the greatest impact on the rise in prices during October were energy products such as electricity, due to the end of the electricity rate program in 18 cities in the country, as well as the increase in domestic LP gas, air transportation and packaged tourist services, among other generics.

The National Consumer Price Index reported a monthly increase of 0.38%, bringing the annual rate to 4.26%, marking nine months of decline. Among the energy goods that had the greatest impact on inflation last month, electricity stands out with a monthly increase of 19.23% as a result of the conclusion of the warm season electricity rate program in 18 cities; in addition to LP gas, which registered an increase of 3.42 percent.

However, the segment that is most worrying is the one related to the increases in services that refuse to slow down. During October they reported a monthly increase of 0.44%, which meant an annual rate of 5.34%, a figure higher than the 5.23% reported a month before.

This was mainly due to the seasonal increase in tourism-related services. Air transport reported a monthly increase of 13.37%; package tourism services increased 7.03%; and hotel rates, 3.15 percent.

Other generics whose price increase had a significant impact on October inflation were: sugar, which observed a monthly increase of 9.69%; carrot, 20.96%; beans, 3.71%; loncherías, inns, cake shops and taquerias, 0.38%, as well as own housing, 0.29 percent.

States with the highest inflation

Tabasco with a monthly increase of 1.81%; Nuevo León, 1.73%; Campeche, 1.59%; Coahuila, 1.52%; and Quintana Roo, 1.37%.

Inflation is on the decline for nine months, say specialists

Inflation in Mexico continued its downward march last October to stand at 4.26% at an annual rate, below the consensus of specialists. linking nine months downwards, according to data published by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi).

The National Consumer Price Index reported an increase of 0.38% during last month compared to the immediately previous period, the lowest rate for said month since 2009.

The general increase in prices in October was below the analyst consensus of 4.28% at an annual rate, but within the range between a minimum of 4.24% and a maximum of 4.42% expected by the 31 financial institutions consulted by CitiBanamex, of of which three were correct with their estimation.

Finally, the Price Index of the Minimum Consumption Basket, which evaluates the prices of 176 products and services that make it up, contained in the food and non-food baskets of the National Council for Evaluation of Social Development Policy, had a variation monthly of 0.33% and annual of 3.83 percent.

Agricultural products contribute to containing inflation

Tomato with a monthly decrease of 14.46%; onion, -11.72%; orange, -11.91%; avocado, -8.56%; bananas, -5.29%; lemon, -4.33%; chicken, -4.05%; lettuce and cabbage, -3.52%; potato, -1.79%; and egg, -0.56%.

War in Gaza adds uncertainty

The managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, warned yesterday that The conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza adds “more uncertainty and risks” to the already poor global growth estimates.

“The COVID pandemic, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and climate disasters continue to become more serious. These ‘shocks’ have contributed to a cost-of-living crisis that is hitting the poor hard, and Israel’s conflict in Gaza adds more uncertainty and risks,” he noted in the opening message of a forum held in Washington.

All of this means that global growth will slow down this year and remain “at around 2% for the next five years,” the “weakest medium-term growth forecast in decades,” Georgieva recalled through a video shown at the Jacques Polak conference, which takes place today and tomorrow and in which various economists and authorities will participate.

Besides, Currently “it is difficult to reduce inflation, debt levels are close to historical highs and interest rates will be high for a long time,” situations that “expose vulnerabilities in the real estate sector and other sectors.”

In this context, Georgieva pointed out, it is necessary that “monetary policies continue to focus on reducing inflation.”

“This is the right way, but It presents a risk of contagion effects from advanced economies to emerging economies and challenges to financial stability. “This has been well managed so far, but continued vigilance and policy agility are essential,” he said.

