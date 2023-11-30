Investment by American companies in Jalisco maintains the pace of recent years, and this year they expect at least one billion dollars (MDD) to be raised, as estimated by the American Chamber of Commerce of Mexico Guadalajara Chapter (AmCham).

Fernando García de Llano, president of AmCham, stated that American companies continue to make new investments and reinvestments.

Last year, Jalisco captured 1,378.8 million dollars of investment from American companies, of the 2,894.9 million dollars that were captured from the total investment in the State.

“In the last 10 years, from 2002 to 2022, United States companies have invested almost 10 billion dollars in Jalisco. Hence the importance of promoting trade and attracting investments through this Chamber,” added Ernesto Sánchez Proal, member of the Chamber and former Secretary of Economic Development of the Government of the State of Jalisco.

According to those interviewed, American companies rule out stopping their investments for the electoral period next year.

“Foreign investment from American companies has continued to grow. We do not see, or the partners have not commented, that they see any risk due to the electoral process. The reading made in the United States is not that there is a great risk. We see that reflected with the exchange rate and the arrival of foreign currency to the country,” said Sánchez Proal.

He added that nearshoring has become a growth opportunity for Mexico and attraction of investments.

“Not as fast as in previous years, we have had some investments that have slowed down, but American companies continue to arrive. So what we see is that this is going to continue. This year we see it better than last year and next year we see no impact,” he stressed.

Fernando García de Llano, president of AmCham, also explained that both the United States Government and American companies are very institutional and do not make short-term investments.

“They are long-term investments, and what the country demonstrates is stability beyond what happens within the electoral process. The country is stable, and that is important for investing, not only from American companies, but there is also an important investment and flow of Asian companies that come to take advantage of nearshoring,” he concluded.

Finally, those interviewed said that for Jalisco to continue attracting more private investment, it is necessary to solve some problems such as improving road infrastructure, generating clean energy and strengthening security.

