During the period from July to September 2023, 645 thousand 482 jobs compared to the second quarter of the yearaccording to data published by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi).

Despite the above, the number of unemployed increased from one million 694 thousand in the April-June period of this year to one million 825 thousand in the third quarter of 2023, which meant an increase in the unemployment rate of 2.8 % to 3.0% of the economically active population, due to the greater number of people who entered the labor market in search of a employment.

Most of the jobs generated in the third quarter of the year were within the formal economy, with 325 thousand places, while the remaining 320.5 thousand were informal.

Sectors with the greatest growth

Among the sectors that reported the greatest growth, services stand out, with the creation of 412.9 thousand jobs in the reference period; followed by the agricultural sector with 29.3 thousand positions, followed by industry with 130.2 thousand and in agriculture with an additional 123.1 thousand. However, 20.7 thousand places were lost in unspecified activities.

In more detail, the activities that reported a greater increase in their workforce were: miscellaneous services, with 258.7 thousand positions; professional, financial and corporate services, 139.6 thousand; and construction, 131.7 thousand positions.

For their part, the activities with the most losses in the third quarter of the year were: restaurants and accommodation services, with 82.8 thousand fewer jobs; manufacturing industry, -45.8 thousand; government and international organizations, -39.2 thousand places.

In general terms, The economically active population that includes employed and unemployed increased by 776.2 thousand people during the third quarter of this year, while the non-economically active population, that is, that is outside the labor market, decreased by 229.3 thousand. It should be noted that, of the latter, those who are available to work if there were any opportunity, increased by 4.9 thousand in the reference period.

