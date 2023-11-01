Not only department stores are part of the catalog of the Good end, Also the airlinesSo, if you were waiting for November 17 to take advantage of the discounts offered during this weekend of promotions, this news may interest you.

Volaris has gone ahead and launched two incredible promotions For all those travel lovers, with these two offers you can get cheap flights, whether you want to travel within Mexico or outside the country.

It should be noted that this airline is one of those that offers low costs in Mexico, allowing you to fly economically. Let’s also remember that they generally offer discounts for some destinations in their catalog.

Volaris promotions prior to Buen Fin 2023

International trips with a 30% discount

The first offer that the airline makes is possibility of traveling to international destinations with a 30% discount and if you are a Volaris Club member you will get an additional 20% discount on your purchase.

To book a flight with this promotion, all you have to do is select your destination and in the section that gives you the option to add a promotion code You just have to enter the promotion code that Volaris gives you: VLN30.

Ojo, This promotion has the deadline to make the purchase tomorrow, November 2 and the condition is select a trip between November 1 and December 14, 2023 and applies only to zero and basic reservations. It does not apply to TUA, taxes or additional services, nor does it apply to groups greater than 10 people.

As for luggage, if you purchased the zero reservation it is a preferential rate that includes the transportation of 1 personal item, whose measurement does not exceed 35x45x20 cm. On the other hand, if you purchased the basic reservation, it includes 1 personal item, whose measurement does not exceed 35x45x20 cm. exceeds 35x45x20 cm plus 1 carry-on suitcase whose measurement does not exceed 55x40x25 cm and which together do not exceed 15 kg.

Trips to the interior of Mexico from $99 pesos

If you want to enjoy the landscapes that the country offers, don’t waste any more time, because Today is the deadline to take advantage of the $99 pesos flights offered by Volaris.

This rate applies on domestic flights from Huatulco to Mexico City operated by Volaris, if you are part of the Volaris Club, remember that your promotions are even better, since you can purchase flights from $50 pesos for single trips.

In accordance with Volaris terms and conditions, the total price of the flight $673MXN, considers the base fare, TUA and taxes of a flight on the aforementioned route, They also remind you that the cost of the TUA is different at each airport.

The condition of this promotion is to travel between January 1 and March 31, 2024; For luggage the requirements are the same as in the previous promotion.

It is important to highlight that you can only purchase these offers from the airline’s official website, Volaris.com.

