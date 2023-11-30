The coldest season, Meteorological Winter 2023, begins: like every year from December 1st winter weather kicks off, that is statistically colder quarter of the year.

Winter 2023: weather season and solstice date

The meteorological seasons, unlike the astronomical ones, divide the year into 4 climatic seasons starting from the hottest and coldest month. The coldest month is January, the heart of the meteorological winter which runs from 1 December to 28-29 February. The month of July is the hottest, the heart of the meteorological summer which therefore runs from 1 June to 31 August. The two intermediate seasons, spring and autumn, separate the cold season from the hot one. L’meteorological winter will therefore start December 1, 2023 ending February 29, 2024.

The astronomical seasons, instead, are marked by the movement of the stars: each season opens and closes with a specific astronomical event (the summer and winter solstice, the autumn and spring equinox). The winter solstice will fall this year Friday 22 December at 04:27 Italian time.

On the December solstice, the shortest day of the year (i.e. with the fewest hours of light), i Sun rays they will be perpendicular to the Tropic of Capricorn: this will mean 24 hours of light in Antarctica, and 24 hours of darkness beyond the Arctic Circle. It all depends on the inclination of theEarth’s axis (23.27˚) relative to the plane of the Earth’s orbit relative to the Sun.

The The date of the solstices is not fixedbut it can change: approximately every 4 years, corresponding to the leap year, the solstices can in fact fall between 20 and 21 June and between 21 and 22 December.