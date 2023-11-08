A narrative twist that embraces comic tradition to surprise on the small screen with Loki and his TVA team

In an unexpected twist that pays homage to science fiction conventions, Loki dives into a meta-narrative in its penultimate episode of Season 2, delivering a feast for fans of comics and television. As Loki finds himself bounding through the multiverse, he encounters characters from the past who seem drawn from a highly conceptual narrative, resonating with a long-established tradition in the genre.

High-concept science fiction and its perfect execution

At a time when the recognition of the absurd is almost a rite of passage in science fiction, Loki does not hold back. He dares to wink at the audience through the figure of “Doug”, who is none other than an Ouroboros in his previous life, a physics professor and aspiring science fiction writer. This character becomes the echo of the spectatorsvalidating the whimsy of the premise through his interaction with the god of mischief.

Con the premiere of the film Everything, Everywhere All At Once, the producers of Loki saw a golden opportunity by including acclaimed actor Ke Huy Quan like Ouroboros. Beyond his performance, Quan embodies the bridge between the viewer and the narrative, offering a solution to the temporal paradox that Loki faces, served on a plate of recognizable and accessible fiction. To make matters worse, we could even think that his character in the Oscar-winning film could be the Doug we met in Loki, so Loki could be in the universe of the film or vice versa.

A meeting of dimensions: Physics meets fiction

The series not only concerns itself with the rules of time travel but delves into the emotional development and relationships between characters. Technicalities fade in the face of Loki’s true journeywho, although he has the power to go anywhere, chooses to meet those he considers friends, thus discovering his pre-TVA identities.

The series presents an interesting dichotomy in Ouroboros, a character who seems to only want the technological efficiency of the TVA, but who deep down, retains that spark of AD Doug, the sci-fi enthusiast. This reveals an additional layer to the narrative: technology as a means to explore humanity and connection.

Technology and humanity: A metaphysical balance

The “Science/Fiction” episode of Loki ventures to be metaphysical, but not to confuse with complex explanations, but to underline the importance of the moments of human emotion and connection. It’s a reminder that solutions often lie at the heart of what we consider fiction, in the moments that resonate with our own humanity.

In the end, Loki invites us to reflect not so much on the how or why of his powers, but on the impact of his actions and how these, although inspired by fiction, reflect our own struggles and triumphs. The series prepares for its season finale, promising not only to conclude a saga, but also to offer a window into the very essence of storytelling, where science fiction meets emotional reality.

So, as we prepare to the final episode of season 2, which will premiere on Friday morning 9 on Disney+, we are left with the question: What else will the journey of Loki have in store for us, this character who now seeks to be more of a hero than a ruler, more of a friend than a villain? The answer, surely, will lie in that fine line between scientific fiction and emotional reality that the series has managed to explore so well.