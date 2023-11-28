We bring more interesting information for Metal Gear Solid fans. We are talking about the recent compilation confirmed in its original announcement for Nintendo Switch.

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1

We remind you that, after numerous rumors and indications of the return of the franchise, it was shared that we will receive Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1, a collection that includes Metal Gear Solid, Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater . It was confirmed at the Nintendo Direct in June 2023. And now we have information about its new update 1.3.1.

With this patch, updates have been made to the versions from the collection of Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater and Metal Gear & Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake. Trophy unlocking issues have been fixed on PlayStation 4 and the in-game browser has been changed to Microsoft Edge on Xbox Series X|S. Some trophies require you to meet their conditions again to be unlocked.

Also Fixed minor issues and additional adjustments on all platforms. Additionally, specific issues for each game are being investigated and details on their solutions are expected to be provided in the future. You have the full patch notes on the website here.

The game has already been released on Switch in digital format and also in a controversial physical edition. Players have the option to purchase the entire collection as a single title or purchase the games individually for €19.99 each. The complete Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 costs 59,99€.

Don’t forget that it was launched with some errors that Konami will fix in the future. We leave you with the trailer:

