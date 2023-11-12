Support for ultra-wide resolution, high-resolution UI and more improvements are some of the new features that the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection port already has, which continues to receive improvements thanks to skilled fans.

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol.1 arrived at PCSteam Deck, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PS4 and PS5 with deficiencies that Konami He promised to fix it and in the end they made his modders, who continue to improve it.

When we knew that este mod de Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection para PC was done in just a few hours to add 4K support, now we come across ultra wide resolution, high resolution UI and more.

The premiere of Hideo Kojima’s compilation of works is the only way to legally play the Konami game on computers without having to resort to other systems, which is why modders got so hands-on.

The MGSResolution mod patched the game in 10 hours, fixing interface and codec bugs from its other mod on MGS2, solving one of our main initial problems with it.

But if someone wants play this Master Collection Vol. 1 on ultrawide screens or other resolutions personalized, right now is the best possible time to do it.

As you have noticed from GamingOnLinux, the MGSHDFix mod made by Lyall, emoose, ShizCalev and yoyossef offers this compatibility (stretching the user interface a bit) and offers:

Custom resolution/ultrawide support. Experimental 16:9 HUD option that resizes HUD/movies (MGS2/MGS3). Borderless/windowed mode. Mouse cursor switching. Mouse sensitivity adjustment (MGS3). Fixed aspect ratio between game and scene (MGS2/MGS3). Skip intro logos (MGS2/MGS3). Adjustable anisotropic filtering (MGS2/MGS3). Increased texture size limits. (MG1/MG2/MGS3)

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection vol 1 mejorado

The case of Metal Gear Solid 1 is different and is still stuck in its PS1 original 4:3 aspect ratio and resolution at 240p, it seems run with a PS emulation1 and not of natively like MGS2 and 3 in collection.

But Metal Gear Solid gets even worse when using a language pack other than American or Japanese, locking the game at a PAL of 50hz and 25fps standard, absolute death in a 60hz screen; thanks to PC Gamer tests.

This seems to make Konami’s image as a developer even worse, because releasing a work with poor performance and having some modders fix it and/or improve it in hours and weeks…

The best-selling external hard drives on Amazon Spain

These are the most successful external hard drives on Amazon Spain in different storage capacities.

See list

“Having these games on current platforms is fantastic and yes, they are still masterpieces that we would recommend with our eyes closed.

But a saga like Metal Gear Solid deserves more than a simple compilation without any substantial new features, which seems more like an attempt to silence fans than an honest way to revitalize Snake,” we said in the análisis de Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1.

This poisonous wait Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater in PlayStation 5 y Xbox Series X|S, which was well received. Now that the modders de Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection They continue to improve the port, what do you think of the games?