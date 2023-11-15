We are just a few days away from the release of Super Mario RPG and surely all Nintendo Switch users are eager to try this installment of the plumber. It is because of this that we can now know the average score that the game has achieved on Metacritic.

As you probably know, the hybrid console game will arrive this week and will allow you to meet Mario again in a new version of the SNES classic originally released in the 90s.

Mario is ready to work alongside Bowser

If you want to know how its average score is going on Metacritic, let us tell you that Super Mario RPG is getting good ratings with the specialized press, so we invite you to continue reading to find out all the details.

At the time of writing, the game has received 74 reviewswhich have given it an average grade of 83/100a rating that will surely change in the coming days.

It is worth mentioning that the highest score is 100/100 by Player 2, where they consider Super Mario RPG to be a “delightful” new version of a classic that will excite both new and old fans, as it is full of fantasy and ingenuity and respects its origins.

On the other hand, the lowest score is 70/100 by Metro GameCentral, where they claim that Super Mario RPG is an excellent remake of a historically important game, with a high price tag, but offering a joyful and charming adventure.

As you can see, the press is receiving the delivery in a good way and it seems that the Mario title will become a good option for Nintendo Switch users.

Super Mario RPG will be available from next Wednesday, November 17 exclusively for Nintendo Switch.

