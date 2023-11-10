The relationship between Meta and China is quite peculiar. The company has been prohibited for more than a decade from offering Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp within the Asian giant. This limitation, however, has not prevented it from earning millions of dollars from Chinese commercial users who promote ambitious advertising campaigns that are developed in other countries.

When it comes to obtaining economic benefits, as we can see, it is difficult to avoid the opportunities provided by the world’s second largest economy. The rebound in the Chinese advertising business, in fact, has been essential for Meta’s quarterly financials. The firm led by Mark Zuckerberg is preparing to take another step to continue taking advantage of this market.

Exploring a new business category

The return of the aforementioned social networks to China is very unlikely, especially if we take into account that this is subject to the controls that the Government executes through “Great Firewall”. Having ruled out this alternative, and taking into account that the country is home to a large number of potential clients, Meta has found a way to increase its presence in the Asian country.

The Menlo Park, California company’s strategy consists of offering a type of product that, at least so far, has not been banned and that responds to its medium and long-term plans for the metaverse. We are talking about mixed reality glasses. Meta, according to The Wall Street Journal, has sealed a provisional agreement with Tencent Holdings to land in the market.

What product will Meta offer in China? Details about the device are not abundant, but the aforementioned American newspaper indicates that it will be an affordable version of the Meta Quest 3, but superior in technical capabilities to the Meta Quest 2. This intermediate point will have another important nuance: the software. In addition to being Meta’s foot in China, Tencent will be in charge of a large part of this section.





Tencent, let us remember, is the largest video game publisher in the world. From this leadership position, he plans to make his contribution at the level of games and applications for Meta’s new mixed reality glasses intended exclusively for the Chinese market. Software will be Tencent’s revenue driver in this deal. Planet’s goal, for its part, is to obtain income from hardware sales.

Now, it is important to take into account when this treatment occurs. Sales of virtual/mixed reality devices are not experiencing their best moment. The global market for this type of devices has fallen about 46% between quarters in the last period, according to IDC data. The fall has also reached China, where it has materialized with a drop of up to 50%.

China also has a giant in this market within its borders. This is ByteDance, the company behind TikTok, which offers the Pico 4 glasses and holds half of the market. We have to wait to see how this agreement will evolve, but it is clear that Meta does not want to lose the possibility of obtaining benefits in China. The question now is whether he will actually get it.

