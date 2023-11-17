It is a matter of time before generative artificial intelligence lands on Facebook and Instagram. We have known since the end of last month that Meta has in mind renew your social networks with “creative features” powered by AI. Now, it has been Mark Zuckerberg himself who has given more details of what is to come.

The company is working on two approaches to editing images and creating videos from text prompts. On the one hand we have Emu Edit, an image editing model that promises to transform elements, remove or add backgrounds, transform colors, among many other things in a very simple way.

Edit in advance and only with text indications

One of the most curious aspects of Emu Edit is that, at least from what we have seen, there are no selection tools. The only tool users have to edit the images is a text box, and the model is apparently good enough to do many advanced tasks on its own.

In the demo video, Zuckerberg asks for something as simple as “turn the dog into a panda” and voilà! Goodbye dog, hello panda. The model is capable of doing many other things, such as replacing one object with another, changing the color of certain elements, and even adding text to complex objects, such as a cap.





Emu Edit has been trained with a data set containing 10 million samples, each with an input image, a task description and a destination image. “We believe it is the largest data set of its kind to date,” the company states in a Meta AI blog post.

On the other hand we have Emu Video. As its name suggests, we are dealing with a model that makes videos from text prompts and is presented as a substantial evolution in relation to Make-A-Video from the same company announced last year. Meta has implemented a staged build approach. Let’s see.

Emu Video does not allow you to generate a video with a single prompt. The company explains that its approach is to first generate an image and then animate it pto convert it into a video. This “factored” approach promises to be more efficient for the user since it avoids starting from scratch if the desired result is not obtained.

Generally, we imagine, someone will make several attempts until they get the desired image. With that stage of the process completed, you will move on to the next one, which will be making other attempts until you get an animation to your liking. Under a traditional approach this would be somewhat more complicated, since there is no intermediate step between the image and the video.

As we can see, these models still have aspects to improve, but we cannot deny that this is a very interesting advance. AI, at the moment, is evolving by leaps and bounds and, if it continues at this pace, it will not take long to see how the quality of the results from Emu Edit and Emu Vido improves.

In relation to the arrival of these models on Facebook and Instagram, Zuckerberg has not given dates, so we have to be patient. Let us also remember that other AI-based functions are on the way to these social networks, such as Meta’s artificial intelligence assistant bots (AI chatbots) with different personalities.

Images: Meta

In Engadget: Bing Chat is no longer called Bing Chat. Now it is called Copilot, and it is confirmed as Microsoft’s great bet for the future