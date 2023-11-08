The European Union is putting a short squeeze on social networks, which for too many years have spied on and tracked whatever they wanted. Meta has been forced to launch a paid Facebook and Instagram subscription in Europe to remove advertising. But will do everything possible to stop you from subscribing.

Today the windows have been leaked with the options that the user will have to choose, and they make it very clear that Meta try desperately to get you not to opt for the paid subscription.

The subscription to Facebook and Instagram without advertising It will cost 9.99 euros per month at first, and will include both social networks. But as of March 1, 2024, it will cost 14.99 euros per month for both, and an additional 6 euros per account.

Why Meta doesn’t want you to subscribe to its paid subscription

The first problem in the subscription’s wheels is the price. 15 euros per month to remove ads Facebook e Instagram its a lot of moneytaking into account that many people only come in for a while a day to gossip.

The high price tries to get you to opt for the free subscription with advertising. It is the same strategy that Netflix and company use in streaming, which offer a cheap plan with ads, while raising the price and removing features (4K resolution with HDR) from the plan without ads.

In all these cases, the reason is the same: They make much more money from advertising than from fees.

Meta is not interested in your money, he has a lot. Prefers cookies, tracking and obtaining information to sell, as well as advertising revenue.

A Threads user named Matt Navarra has leaked the screens that European users will see when they have to choose between the free version with advertising and the paid version without advertising. Make it very clear that Meta desperately wants you not to subscribe.:

As we can see, the button to subscribe to the paid version is off, in grayish white. It almost seems disabled. Instead, The button to use the free version with advertising is highlighted in blue. It is what is most visible in the entire window.

As the rest of the photos that Matt Navarra has published show, if you choose the version with advertising it takes you to another window where you just have to click on Accept. But If you opt for the paid subscription, you will have to go through several windows, in order for you to get tired and change your mind, before you can subscribe.

It is a trick widely used by social networks, when they make you believe that they let you choose, while They use psychological tricks to make you really choose the option they want.

Meta is going to launch a paid subscription in Europe to eliminate advertising, required by the European Union, but it is going to do everything possible to prevent you from subscribing. Your money is just money, and they already have a lot of it. Tracking and personalized advertising are much more profitable…