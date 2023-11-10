The MET Gala, over the years, has stood out for its unique themes that not only define the dress code but also the larger purpose of the night. Next year, in 2024, the theme “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” will transport attendees to the 17th century, exhibiting more than 250 fragile and unusual costumes dubbed the ‘Sleeping Beauties’ of fashion. Among these historical garments will be found creations from renowned contemporary fashion houses, such as Christian Dior, Yves Saint Laurent, Elsa Schiaparelli and Givenchy.

2023: “Karl Lagerfeld: A line of Beauty”

In 2023, the MET Gala paid tribute to Karl Lagerfeld under the theme “A line of Beauty.” The exhibition curated by Andrew Bolton explored the common codes found among the various stages of the prolific career of the fashion kaiser, who left his mark on houses such as Balmain, Patou, Chloé, Fendi, Chanel and his own eponymous label.

Rihanna at the Met Gala 2023. AP/ Evan Agostini

Penélope Cruz at the Met Gala 2023. AP/ Evan Agostini

2022: “In America: An Anthology of Fashion”

2022 was dedicated to exploring American fashion with “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.” This second part of the Metropolitan Museum’s special chapter offered a retrospective of iconic designers, from Charles James to Halston and Oscar de la Renta. Andrew Bolton, the curator, highlighted how the exhibition explored the evolution of American style and rescued names that have often been forgotten in fashion history.

Blake Lively y Ryan Reynolds. AFP/ Angela Weiss

2021: “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”

The year before, in 2021, the MET Gala focused on the question “Who can be an American?” under the theme “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” The exhibition, featuring more than 100 pieces by American designers, explored diversity, inclusion, sustainability, gender fluidity and body positivity in American fashion.

2020: “About Time: Fashion and Duration”

The 2020 MET Gala, titled “About Time: Fashion and Duration,” was postponed due to the pandemic. However, the theme honored the MET’s 150th anniversary, exploring fashion over a century and a half. Inspired by the film “Orlando”, based on the novel by Virginia Woolf, the event highlighted the continuity of time in fashion.

2019: “Camp: Notes on Fashion”

In 2019 he presented the theme “Camp: Notes on Fashion”, based on the essay by Susan Sontag. The exhibition highlighted the sensibility marked by performance and excess, with dazzling pieces from designers such as Off-White, Schiaparelli, Moschino and Dior.

Cardi B at the Met Gala 2019. AFP/ Jamie McCarthy

2018: “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination”

The 2018 MET Gala took fashion into the divine realm with “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.” The display included sacred artifacts from the Vatican, and guests responded accordingly, with Rihanna dressing as the Pope and Katy Perry as an angel.

Rihanna at the Met Gala 2018. AP/ Jordan Strauss

2017: “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between”

In 2017, the Gala celebrated Japanese designer Rei Kawakubo with “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between.” The night highlighted originality in fashion, with some guests interpreting the theme through unique creations.

Zendaya at the Met Gala 2017. AP/ Evan Agostini

2016: “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology”

In 2016, “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology” took the Gala into the future, exploring the dichotomy between handmade and machine-made fashion. Technology was the protagonist, with dresses that literally lit up.

Sarah Jessica Parker en la Met Gala 2016. AP/ Charles Sykes

2015: “China: Through the Looking Glass”

The 2015 Gala, titled “China: Through the Looking Glass,” explored China’s influence on Western fashion. From dresses inspired by Chinese culture to Rihanna wearing a yellow Guo Pei robe, the night was a visual celebration.

2014: “Charles James: Beyond Fashion”

In 2014, “Charles James: Beyond Fashion” spotlighted the work of a lesser-known but important figure in fashion. The exhibition featured 100 of Charles James’ most notable designs and was co-chaired by notable figures such as Sarah Jessica Parker and Oscar de la Renta.

Over the years, the MET Gala has been much more than a fashion event; has been a platform to explore creativity, history and cultural evolution through the lens of fashion.

Some of the themes at previous Met Galas have been the following:

2013: Punk: Chaos to Couture

2012: Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations

2011: Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty

2010: American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity

2009: The Model as Muse: Embodying Fashion

2008: Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy

2007: Poiret: King of Fashion

2006: AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion

2005: The House of Chanel

2004: Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th Century

2003: Goddess: The Classical Mode

2002: Sin tema

2001: Jacqueline Kennedy: The White House Years

2000: Sin tema asignado

1999: Rock Style

1998: Cubism and Fashion

1997: Gianni Versace

1996: Christian Dior

1995: Haute Couture

1994: Orientalism: Visions of the East in Western dress

1993: Diana Vreeland: Immoderate Style

1992: Fashion and History: A Dialogue

1991: No hubo tema, ni edición

1990: Théâtre de la Mode – Fashion Dolls: The Survival of Haute Couture

1989: The Age of Napoleon: Costume from Revolution to Empire, 1789–1815

1988: From Queen to Empress: Victorian Dress 1837–1877

1987: A Tribute to Diana Vreeland

1986: Dance

1985: Costumes of Royal India

1984: Man and the Horse

1983: Yves Saint Laurent: 25 Years of Design

1982: La Belle Époque

1981: The Eighteenth-Century Woman

1980: The Manchu Dragon: Costumes of China, the Chi’ng Dynasty

1979: Fashions of the Habsburg Era: Austria-Hungary

1978: Diaghilev: Costumes and Designs of the Ballets Russes

1977: Vanity Fair: A Treasure Trove

1976: The Glory of Russian Costume

1975: American Women of Style

1974: Romantic and Glamorous Hollywood Design

1973: The 10s, the 20s, the 30s: Inventive Clothes: 1909–1939

1973 (marzo): The World of Balenciaga

