The theme for the 2024 Met Gala has been announced as “Sleeping Beauties: Fashion Awakening.” This exciting theme refers to the extremely fragile garments that are part of the collection of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. These valuable and delicate garments must be housed in special glass “coffins” for protection.

The interesting thing about this theme is that it is not limited to a particular era, meaning that a wide variety of historical and contemporary clothing is expected at the Gala. The museum’s spring exhibition, which marks the theme of the prestigious event, will showcase these fragile and precious garments in a series of nature-themed galleries.

Using nature as a visual metaphor, the show will seek to explore cyclical themes of rebirth and renewal, breathing new life into these historic objects through creative and immersive experiences. The objective is to transmit the aromas, sounds, textures and movements of these garments, which can no longer interact directly with the body.

Curator Andrew Bolton, in charge of all Met Gala exhibits, has emphasized the inclusion of historical and contemporary garments in this unique display. Garments that enter the museum’s collection undergo an irreversible change in status, going from being a vital part of someone’s personal experience to becoming immobile works of art. The exhibition seeks to revitalize these pieces by awakening their sensory capacities.

Around 250 garments and accessories spanning four centuries of history will be on display at the Met Gala 2024. The exhibition will be open to the public from May 10 to September 2, 2024, in different rooms that will offer immersive experiences to engage the senses of the visitors. For example, there will be a space decorated with an Elizabethan bodice embroidered with insectoid motifs, as well as a ceiling projecting a swarm of black birds around a pre-World War II black tulle dress.

In short, the Met Gala 2024 promises to be a fascinating experience, where fashion merges with history and nature. Attendees will be able to appreciate the beauty and fragility of the garments, thus awakening a new appreciation for art and fashion.

The Met Gala 2024 will take place next Monday, May 6.

