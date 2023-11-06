Suara.com – President Joko Widodo reminded everyone who wins or loses the presidential and vice presidential candidates not to be arrogant, even to the point of getting angry.

Jokowi conveyed this in his speech at the 59th anniversary of the Golkar Party.

“And remember, from now on, what we hold true is that if you win, don’t be arrogant. If you lose, don’t be angry,” said Jokowi at the Golkar Party DPP office, West Jakarta, Monday (6/11/2023).

He even suggested that the presidential election participants who were fighting could reunite after the fight was over.

“After competing, I agree with Mr. Prabowo, reunite, get back together,” said Jokowi.

“This is a competition between members of their own families, between fellow children of the same nation who want to build our country, Indonesia,” he continued.

Lots of Drama

Previously, President Jokowi emphasized the importance of prioritizing constructive democracy. He emphasized this as he saw that the current battle prioritizes feelings, not ideas.

According to Jokowi, currently it is more like a soap opera because there is more drama than presenting a battle of ideas.

“Because I see that lately what we see is too many dramas, too many Korean dramas, too many soap operas, soap operas that we see,” said Jokowi.

Jokowi emphasized that what should be happening now should be a battle of ideas and a battle of ideas.

“It’s not a battle of feelings,” he said.

Jokowi emphasized that if what happened was a battle of feelings it would be troublesome.

“If there is a fight of feelings, it will bother all of us. I don’t need to continue because it will go nowhere,” said Jokowi.