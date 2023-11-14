A few months ago, Mercedes said goodbye to the G-Class in its current form with a duo of special editions. They both had a V8 because indeed: the updated copy that Mercedes will unveil next year will no longer have an eight-cylinder… Although there is also good news, because at the top of the range there will be a purely electric torque killer: the EQG.

No V8, but four electric motors

Mercedes has now shown this for the first time in a teaser, and it is a good thing that they mention that it concerns the EV. In its camouflage, the Elektro-G looks just as angular as we are used to, although the Germans seem to have done some things to make the off-road vehicle more aerodynamic. This starts with the rim design, which has a more closed, smooth shape, while the rear wheel arches have narrow openings to optimize airflow. At the front, the grille appears to be almost closed, but the most striking difference with other G’s can be found at the rear. There, a square box takes up the place where you would usually expect a spare wheel, and just like with the EQG Concept, it will contain the charging cable.

The electric G-Class blends the best of all worlds – sophistication and advanced electric technology – while still being a real G.#MercedesBenz #GClass pic.twitter.com/l9GgrIafI3 — Mercedes-Benz (@MercedesBenz) November 8, 2023

That is not the only thing that the EQG will inherit from its precursor, because the production model must also be able to do ‘G-Turns’. The model could turn around its axis thanks to independently rotating wheels, each with an electric motor on it. We do not yet know how much power the EQG will get from those four electric motors, and there are equally big questions about the driving range. In that regard, we only know that the electric G-Class will be available with a new battery with extra high density to give the giant some significant driving range. In addition, you can still count on variants with combustion engines, but not with a V8… We will probably learn what it will be in the first half of 2024.