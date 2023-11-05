In the standings, Mercedes and Ferrari are top of the others, but not on the track. The technical and financial energies have been focused on the respective 2024 projects for some time now, and the activity on the track is carried out under the motto of there is what there is. The numbers say that in yesterday’s sprint race Mercedes scored two points more than the Scuderia (the margin between the two teams is now +24) but at the end of the race there were tense faces in the Brackley team the likes of which we hadn’t seen for some time.

The set-up choice made yesterday by the engineers after FP1 was aimed at obtaining an advantage on the race pace, i.e. more accentuated aerodynamic load to safeguard tire management, at the cost of paying something in terms of maximum speed. The 24 laps of the sprint race saw Russell and Hamilton struggle a lot on the straights, but without the reward in terms of pace. Indeed, the two Mercedes were the single-seaters that suffered a sharp decline in performance more than any other due to tire degradation.

The first immediate evaluation by the engineers focused on the pace being too fast in the first laps, but the problem does not seem to be limited to this aspect. “We didn’t have the pace to be able to stay in the podium area – explained engineering manager Andrew Shovlin – obviously the first phase of the race didn’t help, but we know we have problems with the setup”. The car was found to be unbalanced, with the front end more pointed than the rear. “The drivers had to drive on a razor’s edge – commented Wolff – the rear axle wasn’t strong enough and it became tough. We didn’t give George and Lewis a car to defend themselves, they slipped a lot and this ended up destroying the tyres.”

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT04

However, there is also another suspicion regarding the origin of the problems of the two W14s. The Interlagos sprint weekend would have convinced the engineers not to take risks on the height front, the scenario is not that different from that of Austin, and the double race on a track that does not have a regular surface and has curbs that are not exactly low, represents a threat. Giving up one or two millimeters of height has a major impact on the behavior of the car and consequently on tire management, and above all it is not a parameter on which the team can intervene after parc fermé.

“There are only a few tools we can count on to improve the situation – admitted Shovlin – we are aware that taking a big step forward in the race will not be possible. We will try to optimize what we have, but above all we hope that the temperature in the race will be lower than that recorded during the sprint race. If this is the case, the tires will work in a different window, and this could come to our aid.” The only chance Mercedes can hope for is clouds, the weather forecast actually predicts a drop in temperatures but in Interlagos making predictions on the weather front is very risky.

Leggi anche: