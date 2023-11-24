It is no longer a secret: the Mercedes G-Class will soon go electric. The Germans already gave a preview in the form of the Concept EQG and we have now also seen the car in its final form, albeit with the necessary camouflage over its panels. We learned from this that the EQG will look just like we are used to from a G-Class, but it doesn’t stop there.

Gillende G-Turns

Mercedes would also like us to believe that the EQG is at least as competent on unpaved terrain. That is why they put their CEO, the Swede Ola Källenius, behind the wheel in the video below to let him climb the Schöckl mountain in Graz. For some extra drama, it was accompanied by a screaming, blonde wench and just in case Källenius’ driving skills didn’t impress her enough, the CEO also showed off the EQG’s special party trick. With a press on the touch screen and a pull on one of the pedals behind the steering wheel, the EV does a ‘G-Turn’, where it rotates around its axis in one effortless movement. According to Källenius, the EQG can make revolutions of 360, 180 or 90 degrees.

The electric G-Class owes this trick to its four electric motors, each of which is responsible for one wheel. In addition to performing such ‘G-Turns’, this should also benefit the terrain properties because if you can provide each wheel separately with power, you naturally do not need differentials and the like. Those engines probably have an extra advantage, because you can count on them producing so much horsepower that you will immediately forget that there will be no more versions with a V8 after the facelift… Anyway, we will have to wait for those figures until the unveiling in the middle of the year. 2024.