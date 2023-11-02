Mercedes can’t get enough of the old AMG GT, because they are coming up with another version.

Earlier this year, Mercedes came up with a brand new AMG GT. This looks a lot like its predecessor, but it is completely new, with four seats instead of two. We were also able to see the car in real life in Munich.

So there is a new AMG GT, but Mercedes is now still presenting a version of the old AMG GT. There were countless variants of this car, but this last one surpasses them all. The AMG GT2 Pro is the most powerful AMG GT ever.

The AMG GT2 Pro is the superlative of the AMG GT2, which was unveiled last year. An important difference is that the GT2 was a homologated racing car, while the GT2 Pro is not. So this is purely a toy for track days.

Just like the Black Series, this car has the V8 with a flat crankshaft. In this case it is good for no less than 750 hp. This car surpasses both the GT2 (with 707 hp) and the Black Series (with 730 hp).

There is a ‘but’: the maximum power is only temporarily available through an overboost function. The car has 707 hp as standard and with a special button on the steering wheel you can increase that to 750 hp. Push2Pass Mercedes calls this. This makes it a kind of real life Mario Kart.

Just like the normal GT2, the GT2 Pro has a huge gooseneck spoiler, which almost makes the 992 GT3 RS jealous. On the Pro, this spoiler has even larger end plates. The car is largely identical to the GT2 in appearance.

The Mercedes-AMG GT2 Pro is not only the most powerful AMG GT ever, but also the most expensive. It has a price tag of €479,000 excl. VAT. Fortunately, there is no more BPM on top of that, which makes a difference.

This article Mercedes-AMG GT2 Pro: ultimate circuit toy with 750 hp first appeared on Ruetir.