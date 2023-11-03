A few months ago they pulled the curtains off a brand new GT at Mercedes-AMG, and it came out with more of everything. He extracted more power from his V8, got a larger trunk and offered four seats for the first time. So you would think that it is the end of the story for the previous Mercedes-AMG GT, but apparently they are not quite ready to say goodbye in Affalterbach.

Most powerful and most expensive AMG GT ever

This is the Mercedes-AMG GT2 Pro and if you thought it would be based on the new GT, you thought wrong. So the Germans simply started from the outgoing generation; more specifically of a GT2. When it was launched, it was already the strongest track version they had ever made and this GT2 Pro takes it even further. For example, the 4.0-liter biturbo V8 usually still produces 707 hp, but the Pro gets a ‘Push2Pass’ button that temporarily increases the power to 750 hp to make overtaking easier. This makes this GT2 Pro not only the new ‘strongest track AMG ever’, but it also dethrones the most powerful street-legal Mercedes-AMG GT: the Black Series with – poor – 730 hp.

Furthermore, the GT2 Pro remains virtually identical to a regular GT2, including in appearance. So you have to make do with some extra sticker work and slightly larger wings on the ends of your enormous gooseneck spoiler. You are still not allowed to drive it on public roads, but luckily you get a pass to participate in official AMG races. The price for all this: 479,000 euros excluding VAT… Which also makes it the most expensive Mercedes-AMG GT ever.