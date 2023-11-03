Mercedes is more intent than ever on defending second place in the Constructors’ World Championship from the possible return of Ferrari, trailing by 22 points. The Brackley team is in a positive moment since it introduced the latest aerodynamic package in Austin which was particularly appreciated by Lewis Hamilton, capable of taking two second places on the track (in Austin he was excluded due to excessive consumption of the skate during testing), while George Russell seems to have more difficulty managing it.

“The car remained difficult to drive – admitted Lewis Hamilton – but it is simply faster with more downforce”. In fact, arriving at Interlagos, Toto Wolff made no secret of not believing in the possibility of repeating last year’s double in Brazil: the W14 has not yet won a GP this year, the only one that has interrupted the sequence of successes Red Bull’s barrage was Ferrari in Singapore.

Mercedes W14, technical detail of the rear brake vent: there is rarefied air in Interlagos too

James Allison is busily working on the 2024 single-seater which will represent a clean break with the genealogy of the cars designed by Mike Elliott. The former technical director, later promoted to CTO, announced his resignation from the Star team, considering his cycle in Brackley closed after 12 years of stay.

Mercedes, therefore, looks to the future looking for useful information for the W15: in Brazil so far we have not seen any technical innovations (development is now at a standstill, given that all resources have been oriented towards the 2024 car), but some curiosities: the Brackley engineers, in fact, are continuing their aerodynamic investigations aimed at next year.

Mercedes W14, detail of the bottom with wool threads at the United States GP

The threads that were the most efficient research tool at the end of the 1970s are back in fashion on the black arrows. They are no longer woolen threads, but made of synthetic material, which allow the trend of the flexes to be visualized with a camera. In Austin, fillets had appeared in the lateral trailing edge of the new floor, while in Interlagos we saw them again on the mobile flap of the rear wing.

Evidently the CFD and wind tunnel investigations are not enough and the threads seem to regain the place that seemed conquered by the more modern flow viz paint…

