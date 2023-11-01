As users have a greater digital presence through all types of applications, with WhatsApp and social networks at the forefront, cybercriminals take advantage of the different existing channels to try to defraud a greater number of victims using a growing variety of formats. Although the security forces have specific units to tackle these types of situations, the reality is that the exposure we have to them is still very high.

Mercadona has been one of the last companies to fall, as the company itself has stated through its social networks. The supermarket chain has suffered identity theft, through the publication of all types of job offers that, taking advantage of the situation, have the same objective: steal candidates’ personal data to, later on, take advantage of them.

Invitation to a job offer

The scam starts by sending an email that has the following text “We are pleased to invite you to the job interview at Mercadona, an opportunity to get to know us better. Please RSVP and choose the nearest store for the interview.” And below are the details of the interview in question. As indicated in his X publication.

All of this adorned with different images of the supermarket chain and even with the signature of a fictitious human resources technician from the company. With contact information and other details that seek to confuse the recipient of the message.

If we click on the link, we will access a contact questionnaire in which we will have to enter our personal data and, most likely, also our bank details. We must immediately discard continuing with this process, avoid clicking any link and delete the email to avoid any added scare.

Never give your personal information by email

The vast majority of scams that use identity theft to steal personal data use both email and SMS to request this data. However, as Mercadona warns in its official X account, it is important to keep in mind that personal data is never requested by email. To do this, they have specific platforms that integrate the necessary security protocols to guarantee our privacy. So, if we find ourselves in this situation, we must remember that email is never requested for this.

In addition, they also point out to users that all official company emails are sent from an address ending in @mercadona.es. So, if we receive any other email impersonating the company, but with another domain, we must block the sender and send it directly to spam. In addition, we must also look at the details of each email we receive that requests our personal data. Aspects such as misspellings or telephone numbers with payment prefixes are two good signs that should make us take extreme precautions.

Furthermore, if in doubt, consulting the official channels that we can find on social networks are the best option to minimize any possible risk of scam in this regard.