Suara.com – Three Indonesian MER-C volunteers who had lost contact for 11 days, namely Reza Aldilla Kurniawan, Fikri Rofiul Haq, and Farid Zanzabil Al Ayubi were confirmed to remain in Gaza on a humanitarian mission.

Chairman of the MER-C Presidium, Sarbini Abdul Murad, said that the three students were given the task of carrying out humanitarian action to remain in conflict areas.

“First, they are students. Second, they received assignments from us. Mer-C is in a conflict area,” said Sarbini, at the Mer-C office, Senen, Central Jakarta, Wednesday (22/11/2023).

Now, the three of them have been asked to remain with the Palestinians to provide assistance.

“If there are still residents there, you have to be with the residents there, help what needs to be helped,” said Sarbini

“And when residents and health workers left there, they followed,” he said.

Sarbini actually hopes that the volunteers who are still in Gaza will open the door so that other volunteers can enter the area.

The three Mer-C volunteers were reportedly detained by the Israeli army. In fact, according to news circulating, there were two volunteers from Indonesia who were taken prisoner after the Israeli military attacked the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza.

However, on Wednesday (22/11/2023) afternoon, MER-C received news that the news was not true. They were confirmed safe and were in the Indonesian hospital bank during the Israeli attack.

“We got contact from our source and we immediately communicated with one of the volunteers, namely Reza,” said Sarbini.

Currently, the three of them are still in the Indonesian Hospital, and are waiting for the evacuation process from the northern part of Gaza, to Al-Nasr Hospital and the European Hospital in Rafah, South Gaza area.

Previously it was reported that three Indonesian Volunteers had lost contact since the Israeli military aggression which surrounded the Indonesian Hospital, on Monday (20/11/2023). At least 12 people died in the attack.

Meanwhile, since the first attack on October 7, Israel has killed 13 thousand Palestinians, 9 thousand of whom were mothers and children.

To date, it is recorded that 30 thousand other Palestinians have also suffered injuries due to Israeli actions. Then thousands of buildings including hospitals and places of worship were destroyed in the attack. Meanwhile, according to official figures, the Israeli death toll was 1,200.