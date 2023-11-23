Suara.com – The figure of Asnawi Mangkualam is often in the spotlight after reportedly being close to Fuji. People were immediately curious and wanted to know about Asnawi Mangkualam’s personal life. In fact, Asnawi Mangkualam’s salary as a football player has also become a topic of discussion.

After he moved to a club in South Korea, Asnawi Mangkualam was considered to have a small salary. For this reason, his wealth is often compared to that of Fuji and his ex, Tariq Halilintar.

However, it seems that Asnawi Mangkualam himself has had a fantastic income since childhood. In a video uploaded by TikTok celebrity Sarah Ahmad, Asnawi Mangkualam admitted that he had earned his first 10 million at the age of 15.

“At what age did you get your first 10 million?” Sarah Ahmad asked Asnawi Mangkualam and Nurhidayat Haji Harris.

“Hmm, 15 years, (we) have the same problem,” said Asnawi Mangkualam.

Not only that, Asnawi Mangkualam admitted that he earned an income of up to 100 million in 2016 or 2017. This means he was still around 17-18 years old when he received Rp. 100 million from his job.

“At what age did you get your 100 million?” Sarah Ahmad asked again.

“2017 I think,” answered Nurhidayat.

“Ahh 2017, 2016 or 2017,” said Asnawi Mangkualam.

Because of his fantastic income since he was young, Asnawi Mangkualam admitted that he had bought a house with his own money. Meanwhile, when he retires as a football athlete, Asnawi also Mangkualam dreams of becoming an entrepreneur.

“When you retire from football, what do you plan to do?” Sarah Ahmad asked.

“I became an entrepreneur,” said Asnawi Mangkualam.

Regarding his own income, when he moved to the Ansan Greeners club in South Korea, his income was very different from that in Indonesia. However, he persisted because playing for a foreign club was his dream.

After moving to the Jeonnam Dragons club, Asnawi Mangkualam reportedly had a higher income. This figure who was reportedly close to Fuji actually moved with a transfer value of around IDR 5.65 billion. Meanwhile, Asnawi’s salary is IDR 1 billion per year.