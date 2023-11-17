loading…

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu poses against the backdrop of a poster of Menachem Begin, the leader of the Irgun terrorist group who became Israel’s sixth PM. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – The phenomenal letter of the genius physicist Albert Einstein defending Palestine has provided clues about the roots of terrorism already in the leadership State of Israel at the beginning of its establishment in 1948.

Dear,

When the real and final disaster befell us in Palestine, the first party responsible was England, and the second party was the terrorist organization built from our own side. I don’t want to see anyone associated with these misleading and criminal people.

Best regards,

Albert Einstein.

The Jewish scientist’s short letter of about 50 words was addressed to Shepard Rifkin, Executive Director of the American Friends of the Fighters for the Freedom of Israel, based in New York.

The group was initially launched to promote anti-British ideas and raise money in America to buy weapons to drive the British out of Palestine.

Many people concluded that the word terrorist in Einstein’s letter refers to the figure of Menachem Begin. He is the leader of a Zionist terrorist group; the Irgun—revisionists who broke away from the larger Jewish paramilitary organization; Haganah.

Begin then became a politician by leading the Herut Party—the forerunner of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud Party.