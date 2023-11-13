Memories of Paris arrives in commercial cinemas, after being part of the recent French Film Tour, and If you are one of the movie buffs who like French film productions, this drama film is the option to watch in your favorite movie theater..

Memories of Paris. SPECIAL/NEW ERA.

One Saturday night, Mia is trapped in a terrorist attack in a Parisian bistro from which she escapes alive..

Three months later, still unable to get back to his life and remembering only fragments of that night, Mia decides to investigate with the survivors of the attack and delve into their memories to find a way back to happiness..

Virginie Efira won the César – the highest award in French cinema – for Best Actress for this performance.

Memories of Paris

(See Paris again)

By Alice Winocour.

With Virginie Efira, Benoît Magimel, Grégoire Colin, Maya Sansa.

France, 2022.

XM

Themes

