Bad Bunny generated controversy on digital platforms after being designated as “King of Pop” in the latest edition of the magazine Forbes.

The magazine explained through Instagram the reasons behind this distinction for the Puerto Rican singer.

“If there’s one constant about Bad Bunny, who is 29, it’s that whatever he creates becomes a global hit. For the past three years, the Forbes 30 Under 30 2019 alum has been the top artist. most streamed on Spotify, with 35.9 billion streams. His YouTube channel has attracted more than 32 billion views—more than Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran and, yes, Taylor Swift,” the post reads.

Given this, users of platform X, formerly Twitter, They shared the best memes on the cover of the famous magazine.

The appointment of Bad Bunny caused some Internet users to laugh.

MF

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions