The movie of “Intensely 2”, will premiere sometime next year, introducing a new character named “Ansiedad.” This new member has generated great interest on social networks, since many young people have identified with the peculiar orange character.

DisneyIn collaboration with Pixar, has released a trailer of the film through its social media platforms. The plot takes up the story of “Riley”, who is now a teenager and will face new emotions in her life. The release date is scheduled for next year. 2024.

The trailer has generated enthusiasm in both children and adults, and many have expressed their excitement through the creation of memes, especially focused on the new character. Some of these memes suggest the inclusion of the popular puppy “Amsiedad”, Cheems to add an extra touch of humor to the character. Below we present some of the most notable memes.

