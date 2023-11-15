In Argentina there will be voting on Sunday for the presidential elections between the current Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, who ran with the centre-left Peronist coalition Unión por la Patria, and the ultra-liberal and far-right economist Javier Milei, which also obtained the support of the centre-right coalition Juntos por el Cambio, which came third. The Argentine electoral campaign was particularly animated, above all due to Milei’s radical positions and very theatrical methods, while Massa built part of his campaign precisely on the opposition to a candidacy defined as “worrying, dangerous and potentially destructive” for a country already struggling with a long and heavy economic crisis.

But the Argentine presidential campaign is also one of the first in which candidates and their supporters have frequently used artificial intelligence: political posters have been created, photos corrected, images and videos created. The candidates appeared in popular films and memes, while some artificially created videos had them utter unspoken phrases. All things that could happen with increasing frequency in many elections around the world.

Both candidates used AI-generated images, but Massa’s campaign managers made more structural and continuous use of them. Artificial intelligence was used firstly to create a poster campaign, to be used mainly online, but in occasional cases also in the “real world”. The idea was to make the Peronist political movement attractive to young people too, renewing its image and communication methods. Engineers and artists uploaded a series of images of Massa and other coalition candidates to open-source software called Stable Diffusion, which created the basis for generating new images and videos.

Massa was the main protagonist, in posters with Soviet-inspired graphics, or which recalled Barack Obama’s “Hope” poster or a cover of the US magazine New Yorker.

Massa also became the protagonist of war films, in “defence of the homeland”, inserted in a poster for the film Ghostbuster, in the theme song of the 1980s TV series MacGyver, in the role of Indiana Jones or the independence hero José de San Martín , strictly on horseback.

Javier Milei responded with some graphics, again generated by artificial intelligence: the most successful one, with almost 30 million views, celebrated the agreement between the ultra-right candidate, who often represents himself as a lion, with the candidate who came third, Patricia Bullrich, drawn like a duck (pato, in Spanish). The Disney-style image was intended to establish the new agreement, after the heavy mutual attacks in the campaign for the first round.

Milei also reversed the use of Massa’s posters to portray him as a leader of Communist China and criticize his approach to economic policy.

THE CASTA-MASSA METHOD CREATE A PROBLEM

1. Generate fiscal deficit

2. Financing it with monetary issue

3. Given the acceleration of inflation, proceed to control prices

4. Blame businessmen and squeeze them

5. Shortages appear SALE OF THE SOLUTION

6. Pact with… pic.twitter.com/kHonKuJFxn — Javier Milei (@JMilei) October 31, 2023

Supporters and mass communication officials were very active in attacks on the opposing candidate with images and videos created by artificial intelligence: for Halloween Milei and his allies were represented as monsters, the face of the far-right candidate was superimposed on that of the protagonist of the film A Clockwork Orange or inserted in a fake poster of the film Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.

Artificial intelligence was also used for a cinema-style commercial in which the streets of Buenos Aires are set on fire by “Milei’s madness”, until Massa’s saving intervention: the message is a call for unity in defense of democracy.

All videos and images created with artificial intelligence technologies explicitly declare their “non-real” nature, to avoid misunderstandings and accusations of misinformation. Sometimes, however, the limits are difficult to define, as in the case of an artificially created video in which Massa’s supporters say they asked the artificial intelligence “to help Milei explain a little better his project to make it legal to sell the organs”. This is an idea that the ultra-liberal far-right candidate actually proposed, but which is extended in the video, making him say sentences he never uttered: «Imagine having children and consider each of them as a long-term investment: not in traditional sense, but with the economic potential of their organs”. Massa himself said he disagreed with such use of artificial intelligence and the video was removed on Wednesday.

Creating similar content is bound to become problematic in election campaigns. The New York Times highlighted some even more reckless uses of technology in Canada and the United States: a Toronto mayoral candidate posted an image of the city overrun by homeless people, calling it a likely scenario if he were not elected, Republicans posted videos with various scenes of new international wars, including China’s invasion of Taiwan, in the event of a second term for President Joe Biden.