Hungary says NATO admits Ukraine’s counterattack has failed. Photo/Illustration

BUDAPEST – A number of foreign ministers at the meeting NATO this week in Brussels has acknowledged that the backlash Ukraine the highly anticipated one has failed to produce any breakthroughs or progress.

This was stated by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto. He revealed that Ukraine’s initial plan was to defeat Russia on the battlefield, thereby triggering political consequences in Moscow.

“I think right now everyone can see – although they may not admit it – that this plan has failed,” Szijjarto told reporters at a press conference on the sidelines of the meeting on Tuesday.

“The aims and hopes of a Ukrainian counteroffensive were dashed as there were no major changes on the battlefield and no breakthrough from the start. This has been acknowledged by many people here. “Secretly, carefully, but still known,” he admitted as quoted from RT, Thursday (30/11/2023).

At a meeting of NATO foreign ministers, the bloc’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urged member states to “stay the course” on arming Ukraine, and insisted that this was also in “our security interests.”

Responding to a question from a journalist, Stoltenberg said NATO would support Kiev “as long as necessary.” He noted that NATO members have provided more than 100 billion Euros in military aid to Ukraine since the start of its armed conflict with Russia in February 2022.

However, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said earlier this month that Western arms supplies had little impact on the front lines, and stated that despite supplies of new types of NATO weapons, the Kiev regime was suffering defeat.

Moscow insists that sending Western-made weapons to Kiev makes the United States (US) and NATO countries de facto participants in the conflict, and is effectively waging a proxy war against Russia.