Is it possible that there is a person who has not seen, even just once, the movie ET the alien? Under the direction of Steven Spielberg, this film about a friendly being from another planet was released in 1982 and soon gained the status of cinema classic. Despite belonging to the 1980s, no sequel has ever been made nor has the possibility of a remake been considered, the film E.T. It continues to attract young and old and never goes out of style.

But what if we told you that this alien is a copy of another comic book alien known as Melvin, although much less benevolent? To find out what we are referring to, you have to continue reading this article.

The origin of Melvin

It all began in 1975, when the Catalan cartoonist Joaquin Blazquez created on behalf of the American publisher Warren Publishing to an alien known as Melvinprotagonist of the comic Then one foggy Christmas Evewhich was published in issue 49 of the magazine Vampirella (1969 – 1983), part of whose cover can be seen under this paragraph. The editorial existence of this strange character could have remained a simple anecdote had it not been for the fact that, six years later, when it was released in theaters ET the alien, Joaquin Blazquez He convinced himself that the physical resemblance between the film’s protagonist and Melvin It could only mean that it was plagiarism.

The controversial similarities between ET and Melvin

With the arrival of the eighties, cinema became one of the most fruitful industries, so many cartoonists, like himself Joaquin Blazquez, they sent illustrations to the production companies, hoping to make some profit from the world. Maybe someone on the team Steven Spielbergwho wanted to make a film about a friendly alien that would appeal to children and adults alike, stumbled upon, by chance, the design of Melvin and, perhaps unconsciously, used it as inspiration to create E.T. That would be the only explanation for the Catalan cartoonist not seeing a single cent of the revenue from the successful film.

In the face of what he considered an injustice, Joaquin Blazquez He did not sit idly by, but after seeing the film, he wrote letters to Hollywood, especially to Steven Spielberg, demanding an explanation of what happened and recognition of their work. However, the cinema director never answered him.

Far from giving up, Joaquin Blazquez decided to go to the newspaper The vanguard (in force since 1881), one of the most influential of that time, to tell his case. However, despite going to the newspaper on several occasions, no one paid much attention to him, with the exception of a young intern, named Victor Amelawho was on the hunt for his first report, to which the cartoonist, during a forty-minute interview, showed illustrations of Melvin and of E.T. to demonstrate the great resemblance between both characters.

Victor Amela wrote an article, under the title Spanish cartoonist Blázquez claims that Spielberg plagiarized his ET designsince his boss recognized that the resemblance between the television alien and Melvin. However, in subsequent investigations, the artistic director Ed Berreauxwho also collaborated on the aforementioned feature film, has stated that no Spanish illustrator was involved and that both he and Carlos Rambaldiunder the instructions of Steven Spielbergwhich I wanted E.T.it was a mixture between Albert Einstein and a pug dog, were the real culprits.

The consequences of the controversy

Taking into account what was mentioned in the previous paragraph, we should not be surprised that, two years after that interview, the repercussion was practically nil, because not even Spielberg nor anyone else involved in the movie E.T. They never answered, which only aggravated the cartoonist’s mental health.

Joaquin Blazquez assured that E.T. had killed him. And perhaps that is one way of looking at it, because what he considered an injustice and a blatant plagiarism of Melvin could have been the trigger for the cartoonist to mix medications and alcohol, which caused a stroke that caused his death in 1986, that is, four years after the theatrical release of ET the alien. His remains rest in a niche in the Montjuic cemetery.

It is not for us to judge whether Joaquin Blazquez was right or if the physical resemblance between E.T. y Melvin It’s a simple coincidence. Nor can we know if Steven Spielberg He did not respond to the Catalan cartoonist’s messages so as not to give himself away or because he did not believe he had any reason to justify himself. But, one thing is very clear: the next time we see the movie ET the alienwe will look at it with different eyes and we will not be able to help remembering Melvin.