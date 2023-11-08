The Azzurri will take the field against the Germans in the match valid for the fourth day of group C of the Champions League

Il Napoli this afternoon at 18.45 will take the field againstUnion Berlino in the match valid for the fourth day of Champions League. The Azzurri are looking for the three points that would consolidate second place in the group standings, thus bringing them closer to the round of 16. The Germans, on the other hand, will have to try to react after 12 defeats in a row. Mauro spoke during the pre-match at the Mediaset Infinity microphones honeydew sporting director of Napoli.

“We must not trust Union Berlin. These are difficult matches, and they already put us in difficulty in the first leg. We must be concentrated and show our qualities. Raspadori was an important investment by the club, there was an eye long, he is a player of great technical qualities, and then he is an extraordinary boy, among other things we are proud of the fact that he is a starter with the national team. Osimhen returned today, when he returns it will be decided by the doctors, he is followed by great professionals. We’ve been talking about Osimhen’s renewal for many months, it’s certainly taking a long time, but we continue to talk and we’re confident.”