Fitch confirms Italy’s ‘BBB’ rating, stable outlook

Fitch ha confermato il Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) dell’Italia at “BBB” with a stable outlook. Italy’s rating – we read in the note – is supported by its large, diversified and high value-added economy, by its membership of the Eurozone and by the solidity of its institutions. These credit characteristics are balanced by weak macroeconomic and fiscal fundamentals, in particular very high public debt, relatively lax fiscal policy post-pandemic, reduced economic growth potential and, more recently, a yield environment higher.

The stable outlook reflects Fitch’s projection of “a stabilization of public debt/GDP in the last years of our forecasts, close to the end-2022 level (and similar to the level forecast in our previous review), an expected recovery in the execution of EU-funded projects providing moderate growth support, and the continued broad stability of the coalition, which limits the most marked political risk. However, the significant easing of fiscal targets has weakened the deficit adjustment path, with the associated risks of rising yields on new debt issues and non-compliance with EU fiscal rules.”

Fitch, considerable political pressure on the Meloni government

“Public support for the Meloni government has held its own parliamentary majority is more stable than many previous administrations, offering a platform for medium-term economic and budgetary planning. In any case, it faces considerable political pressure to better deliver on its electoral commitments, weighing on the prospects for greater consolidation, as highlighted by the pension reform measures” rejected by the coalition.

GDP: Fitch, +0.9% in 2023, +1% in 2024 and +1.3% in 2025

Fitch expects that GDP growth will slow to 0.9% in 2023, from 3.7% in 2022, following the end of private investments fueled by construction and the moderation of private consumption. In a note, the rating agency explains that it expects a slight recovery in GDP growth, to 1.0% in 2024 and 1.3% in 2025, favored by an acceleration of spending for NextGenerationEU. NGEU implementation fell well short of targets this year, but is expected to be supported by a reorganization to streamline subnational projects and deliver more projects through the private sector.

Inflation: Fitch, at 2.9% in 2024 and 2.1% in 2025

According to Fitch’s projections, Italian inflation, which “in October fell sharply to 1.8% (with stickier underlying inflation at 4.2%), will stand on average at 2. 9% in 2024 and 2.1% in 2025”. This can be read in a note in which the agency confirmed Italy’s rating with a stable outlook.

Public accounts: Fitch estimates deficit at 5.2% in 2023

Fitch expects a public deficit of 5.2% of GDP for 2023, from 8.0% in 2022, with an upward revision of 0.8 percentage points compared to the last revision in May. The underperformance – explains Fitch in a note confirming the BBB rating – is due to the impact of the tax breaks on residential investments (Superbonus) which exceeded the government’s expectations of 1.1% of GDP. Since May, the ratings agency has also increased its deficit forecast for 2024 by 1 percentage point to 4.5%, slightly above the government’s new target. The budget project for 2024 provides for a net fiscal measure of 0.7 percentage points, of which 0.5 percentage points derive from a cut in taxes on labor. Fitch expects the deficit to narrow to 3.9% of GDP in 2025.

Public accounts: Fitch estimates 2023 debt at 140.3%, then rising

Fitch expects public debt to GDP to fall 1.4 percentage points this year to 140.3%, lower than the 2.2 percentage points at the last revision. The agency, in the analysis in which it confirms Italy’s rating, estimates that the debt/GDP gradually increases until reaching 141% at the end of 2025.

The agency explains that it considers a substantial risk that Italy will enter into excessive deficit proceedings after the return of EU budget rules, given that its deficit will not fall below 3% of GDP until 2026 according to government plans. For Fitch, the probability that this will lead to the ineligibility of Italian bonds to the ECB’s transmission protection instrument (TPI) is significantly lower. However – the agency observes – the application and timing of EU tax rules are currently subject to a very high degree of uncertainty”.

Subscribe to the newsletter