Melissa Satta he loves to take the covers of the glossiest magazines when he has something to say. She did it with Vanity Fair and returned to do it with F. The showgirl spoke of the very beautiful moment she is going through in terms of her career (“I had the honor of hosting the opening ceremony of the golf Ryder Cup in Rome, the third most important sporting event in the world”), but above all in the sentimental field. The love between her and Matteo Berrettini he filled the pages of gossip magazines and not always to be celebrated positively.

“And to think that when I met Matteo, on holiday, it seemed like a flirt. I don’t think either of us expected it. It was a bolt from the blue. But perhaps, when things start like this, they work better. Matteo jealous? No, perhaps because I don’t give any reason to. In everyday life I dress sporty. Of course, if I go out with my boyfriend I wear heels, more feminine trousers, an oversized shirt slightly unbuttoned, with a lace bra underneath. But not I wink. What if we live together? No, Matteo lives in Montecarlo, three hours from Milan. Marriage? Again? I’ve already done it. I would only remarry if the other party really wanted it. Other children? Absolutely yes. It remains a a dream, a desire. There’s no rush, I don’t want there to be pressure. Criticism? With Boateng it was the same. If he had groin pain it was my fault, if he broke his hand it was my fault again.”

