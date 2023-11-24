The Mexican actress has shared a statement where, without directly referring to her dismissal, she echoes the attempt to silence her.

It’s been an interesting week for Scream VII, and not in a good way. The next film in the saga slasher has lost its two protagonists in one fell swoop: A Melissa Barrera She has been fired and Jenna Ortega has left due to scheduling conflicts due to the production of season 2 of Wednesdays for Netflix.

In Barrera’s case, Spyglass fired the actress for “anti-Semitic comments that incited hatred” after publicly sharing her opinion on the war in Gaza between Israel and Palestine.

The best current tablets by price range

If you are thinking of buying a tablet to enjoy multimedia content or work away from a desktop computer or laptop, in this list you will find the best tablets of 2020 by price range.

Check the list

Scream VII has been left with a very serious problem that it is trying to deal with, as we told you yesterday, in an attempt to recover its main star, Neve Campbellfor the saga, among other characters such as Patrick Dempsey.

But let’s go back to Melissa Barrera, because she didn’t have to wait before making her first statements after her dismissal from the company. movie.

Silence is not an option for Melissa Barrera

As reported by Collider, the actress has shared a statement on her social networks where she makes allusions to the anti-Semitic labels that were placed on her in the announcement of Spyglass’s dismissal.

“”First of all, I condemn anti-Semitism and Islamophobia. I condemn hatred and prejudice of any kind against any group of people.

As a proud Mexican Latina, I feel a responsibility to have a platform that allows me the privilege of being heard and therefore I have tried to use it to raise awareness about issues that matter to me and to lend my voice to those in need.

Every person on this earth, regardless of religion, race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation or socioeconomic status, deserves equal human rights, dignity and, of course, freedom.

I believe that a group of people is NOT your leadership and that no governing body should be above criticism. I pray day and night for an end to death and violence, and for peaceful coexistence. I will continue to speak for those who need it most and I will continue to advocate for peace and security, for human rights and freedom. “Silence is not an option for me.”

Scream VII returned to the script room to restructure the story following the departure of its two protagonists from the project.