Melissa Barrera has released a statement one day after her dismissal from Scream 7, where she continued to share her support for Palestine

The actress Melissa Barrera has finally broken her silence after being fired from Scream 7 for pro-Palestine comments.

Melissa Barrera pronounces it

The protagonist of the two most recent films in the popular franchise was fired from Scream 7 for making pro-Palestine publications that the production company Spyglass Media Group considered anti-Semitic.

A day after news of his firing broke, Barrera posted a statement on his Instagram Story. The actress does not directly mention the next installment of Scream, but she did comment that continues its support for Palestine.

Statement from Melissa Barrera

“First of all, I condemn anti-Semitism and Islamophobia. I condemn hatred and prejudice of any kind against any group of people.

As a proud Latina and Mexican, I feel the responsibility of having a platform that allows me the privilege of being heard, and that is why I have tried to use it to raise awareness about issues that matter to me and lend my voice to those who need it. .

Every person on this earth – regardless of religion, race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation or socioeconomic status – deserves equal human rights, dignity and, of course, freedom.

I believe that a group of people is NOT your leadership and that no governing body should be above criticism.

I pray day and night for no more deaths, for no more violence and for peaceful coexistence. I will continue to speak for those who need it most and I will continue to advocate for peace and security, for human rights and freedom.

Silence is not an option for me.”

The next movie Scream will have the difficult task of exciting the fans, since they do not have the protagonist of the first films since the previous installment and now neither the current heroine. The worst of all is that the news also appeared that Jenna Ortega does not return in Scream 7 for his commitment to the series of Netflix Wednesday.

It is clear that the seventh part of this saga faces many problems, and it will cost them the support of the fans.