Paramount Pictures

The dismissal of Melissa Barrera in Scream 7 for her political opinions has shaken the networks. And now the actress responds to this decision.

Melissa Barrera has spoken out after being fired from Scream 7 for her political opinions. The actress recently fired from the famous horror film after her controversial publications on social networks has issued a response. Through her Instagram, the Mexican actress expressed her “rejection of anti-Semitism, Islamophobia and any form of discrimination.” She defended her intention to “raise awareness” and lend her voice “to important causes,” underlining “equal rights and dignity for all people.” “Regardless of religion, race or socioeconomic status.”

The young woman star who will no longer be in Scream 7 He clarified his previous comments. Melissa Barrera stated that she does not see a group of people as her leaders and defending the right to criticize any government body. She expressed her “desire for peace and peaceful coexistence.” And she reaffirmed her commitment to “raising her voice for those who need it most and advocating for human rights and freedom.”

“Western media only shows one perspective”

Cordon Press

Initially, Melissa Barrera criticized the media for what he considers a “partial stance in the conflict between Israel and Hamas.” The actress who was set to appear in Scream 7 shared her active search for “information on the Palestinian side of the conflict,” arguing that “Western media tends to show a one-sided perspective.” She also mentioned that her social media discovery page only showed content about the Israeli side, pointing out censorship and the historical invisibility of Palestinians in the media.

Melissa Barrera, fired from the movie Scream 7 due to these opinions, issued its statement to defend its “commitment to social conscience and respect for diversity,” while reaffirming its “commitment to equality and justice for all.” It’s a shame that this triggered a reaction from the studio and they got rid of her for the project.

You can read more movie news so as not to miss the news!