Melissa Barrera has been fired from the Scream saga and will no longer appear in Scream 7 due to her comments in favor of Palestine and against Israel.

Melissa Barreraprotagonist of the saga Scream After the last two installments in 2022 and 2023, which were a reboot or “requel” of the franchise, she has been fired and will not participate in the sequel, Scream 7.

The reason that the production company Spyglass has decided to do without her is the public support that Barrera has given to the Palestinian people in the war with Israel, referring to Israel as “colonizers”.

According to Variety and SlashFilm sources, the reason for Barrera’s dismissal It was not his support for the Palestinian peoplebut “crossing a line into antisemitism”and in the words of Variety, “relapse into the anti-Semitic cliché that Jews control the media.”

The consequences of the dismissal of Melissa Barrera from Scream

According to SlashFilm sources, dispensing with Barrera’s character was not planned in the original plan of the film. She was the protagonist of the last two films alongside Jenna Ortega, playing two sisters in fiction.

Scream 7 moves forward with a new director, Christopher Landon, after the departure of the previous ones, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillet (Radio Silence). Whatever its plot, it will be difficult to justify the absence of Barrera’s character, who played Sam Carpenterdaughter of Billy Loomis, the villain of the first installment.

Melissa Barrera starred in Scream (2022) and its sequel a year later, Scream VI, alongside a cast that includes Jenna Ortega, Mason Gooding and Jasmin Savoy Brown, as heirs to the characters played by Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox and David Arquette, protagonists of the original movies Wes Craven.

Scream VI already had a significant loss, that of Neve Campbell like Sidney Prescott, protagonist of all the installments of the saga, who refused to return due to not being satisfied with his salary. We will see if Scream VII manages to get back on track by firing Melissa Barreraone of the actresses who, with a million followers, is raising her voice the most in the face of the genocide in the Gaza Strip.