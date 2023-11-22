Actress Melissa Barrera will not reprise her role as Sam Carpenter in Scream 7 due to some messages on her social networks. This is what he said!

Melissa Barrera shared some messages that could be considered “anti-Semitic,” since they supported Palestine in its conflict with Israel. The production company Spyglass Media Group responsible for Scream 7 seems to have not taken it well at all and for that reason the actress will not repeat as Sam Carpenter.

Official statement from Spyglass Media Group: “Spyglass’ position is unequivocally clear: We have zero tolerance for anti-Semitism or hate speech in any form, including false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, distortion of the Holocaust or anything that flagrantly crosses the line of hate speech.”

This is what the actress wrote on her social networks:

“I have been actively searching for videos and information on the Palestinian side for the last 2 weeks, following accounts etc. Because? Because the Western media only shows the other side. Why they do that, I’ll let you figure out for yourself.”

“Usually social media algorithms go crazy. Well… My discovery page on IG only has videos showing and talking about the Israel side. Censorship is very real. The Palestinians know this, they know that the world has been trying to make them invisible for decades. Keep sharing.” Melissa Barrera wrote.

Scream 6

The actress could lose other interesting projects.

Apart from Scream 7, Melissa Barrera will be in other films, such as The One where a young man makes one last effort to find love by becoming a contestant on a reality dating show. But she begins to feel the artifice of the spectacle fading and the game becoming terrifyingly real. Amid the opulent beachfront setting, fairytale trysts and ever-flowing champagne, quest turns to obsession and rivalry to betrayal as reality itself blurs. Also in the cast are Nicholas Hoult and Lana Condor.

Scream

Another project is Your Monster, which is about an actress whose life falls apart until she meets a terrifying, yet strangely charming, monster who lives in her closet. A romantic comedy-horror film about falling in love with your inner rage. The Collaboration is a look at the unique and rich friendship between two of the world’s most interesting artists, pop art legend Andy Warhol (Paul Bettany) and the king of Neo-Expressionism, Jean-Michel Basquiat (Jeremy Pope).

Finally, Melissa Barrera will make a monster thriller for Universal Pictures, although we do not yet have the title of this project. But at least we know that the cast also includes Kathryn Newton, Dan Stevens and Kevin Durand.