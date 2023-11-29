Megaton Musashi: Wired y DecaPolice experience a delay for their release on Nintendo Switch. Both titles were among the most anticipated by the gaming community, which sees how Level 5 wanted to postpone their release to protect their quality and ensure that they come out in good condition.

He Level 5 Vision has left us truly incredible news regarding several of the games that the Nintendera community has been waiting for the most for months. Unfortunately, it seems that some delays have affected some titles, these are the details shared so far.

DecaPolice

The title that thousands of players were waiting patiently for, suffers a new delay, and this time its date is undetermined. From an estimated date of the end of 2023, to the end of 2024. Many speculate that the game will surely not see the light of day until 2025 or the last months of 2024.

Megaton Musashi Wired

Another of the most popular titles for a special niche of fans of Level 5 and the franchise Megaton Musashi, I was looking forward to an early release date for Wired. However, the game faces another delay reported in Level 5 Vision. It seems that the game will not arrive until April 25, 2024.

