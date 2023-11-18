The current Duchess of Sussex is one of the protagonists of the series that has become the queen of streaming.

Although in recent weeks it has been surpassed by the Netflix original series, The Fall of the House of Usher, since last June there has not been a week in which Suits has not accumulated more than 1,130 million minutes watched each week through streaming services such as Netflix itself or Peacock.

An unprecedented success that continues to surprise everyone, including Megan Markle herself, the current Duchess of Sussex and one of the protagonists of the lawyer series who has made her first statements about it to the Variety website. “Is she really being so crazy? It was actually wonderful to work with such a great cast and crew.”

“We had a great time making the show. It ran for seven seasons, which is a long time for a television series. I guess that’s part of its success because now there are few series that can be marathoned. and that they have as many episodes as Suits. Without a doubt, good television series never go out of style,” Markle said.

Precisely, lIn the presence of the actress who has become part of the British royal family, As much as it may be to them, it is one of the reasons why Suits continues to occupy the top positions of the most watched shows on streaming, ahead of other series such as Bluey, from Disney+, or some recent premieres.

The success of Suits according to its executive producer

Although many consider that the success of Suits It comes from the morbidity of having a part of the former British royalty Among its cast, for its executive producer there are other issues: “I think two different things are happening: things that have to do with the program itself and others that have to do with the power of streaming platforms.”

“Suits It is a series that even if you have seen it, you want to see it again So there I think part of its success lies, and on the other hand, there is the power of Netflix, because although it had been on Peacock for a while, it was not until this platform began to recommend it to its users that this explosion of visualizations,” the producer acknowledged in an interview.