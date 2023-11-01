Wallpaper Abyss

Halloween dress codes were previously set, but Megan Fox has broken the rules with her spectacular horror costume.

Megan Fox has violated the Halloween dress code. The Hollywood actors’ strike is still active and stars continue to fight for decent wages in the entertainment industry, as well as protections against the influence of artificial intelligence. However, there are several rules that both union and non-union members must follow while the strike lasts. A couple of weeks before Halloween, the actors union sent out guidelines published by Variety on how members should avoid wearing Halloween costumes based on characters from striking companies. Interestingly, for some reason, some actors took this as a challenge.

The most prominent example of ignoring union recommendations comes from Megan Fox. The Transformers star posted a photo of herself dressed as Gogo, the Kill Bill character, with blood coming out of her eyes. Quentin Tarantino’s film is, in fact, a work on strike. And the star seems to be aware of this, as he seemingly challenged the union by tagging them on Instagram. A challenge that very few understood and that has been highly criticized in Hollywood.

Criticism of the actress has not taken long to appear.

Megan Fox’s post earned her scorn from other union members, including actress Lisa Ann Walter, who wrote in X the next. “What a rebel. She keeps bragging about stupid things, pretty. Meanwhile, we will continue working 10 hours a day and without pay to get fair treatment for those of us who have basic contracts.” With rumors circulating about how striking unions may be close to reaching an agreement, It’s strange that the famous international actress and other actors of her status would undermine the union’s efforts over something as trivial as Halloween..

