Mega Garchomp will debut in Pokémon GO this Saturday, November 11 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. (local time). However, he will arrive as a challenging Mega Raid boss.

If you’re ready to take on Virizion in his Raid or defeat Team GO Rocket’s Cliff, Sierra, Arlo, and Giovanni, the new November events won’t be a problem for you.

However, the confrontation against Mega Garchomp in Pokémon GO It can be a challenge, especially if you don’t know how to counter it. Luckily we are here to bring you all the essential data to achieve victory.

Meet Garchomp of Pokémon GO

What is recommended before facing Mega Garchomp in Pokémon GO It will be knowing both your weaknesses and your strengths.

Mega Garchomp It is still Dragon and Ground type, so its greatest weakness is Ice type, although it is also weak to Dragon and Fairy types. On the other hand, it will be resistant to Poison, Rock, Fire and Electric type attacks.

Garchomp It usually has an Attack of 261, HP of 239 and a Defense of 193. However, its statistics will increase as it is a Mega Evolution, and it will be enhanced when appearing as the boss of the Mega Raid.

Regarding his movements, Garchomp You can learn these quick attacks:

Mud Shot (Earth) Dragon Tail (Dragon)

You can also learn the following charged moves:

Earthquake (Earth) Fire (Flare) Loop sand (Earth) Anger (Dragon) Earth life (Earth)

The best counters to defeat Mega Garchomp in Pokémon GO

Know the basics about Mega Garchomp in Pokémon GO It is the first step. Now you will have to decide between his greatest counters to defeat him in combat. Try to focus on Pokémon that take advantage of the weaknesses of Garchomp at the same time that they have good STAB moves.

Remember that your chances of winning will increase if you use powered up versions of these Pokémon. This includes Mega, XL size and dark versions where possible. With them you will do more damage, even though they are more expensive and difficult to acquire. You can find a guide on Pokémon GO Mega Evolutions in this link.

These are the best Mega Pokémon and moves that counter Mega Garchomp in his Pokémon GO Inucrsion:

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail and Drake Rise Mega Glalie: Frost Mist and Avalanche Mega Gardevoir: Charm and Triple Axel

If using Mega Evolutions is very expensive and you have some dark variants in Pokémon GOyou can use these counters:

Articuno: Frost Mist and Ice Beam Mamoswine: Dust Snow and Avalanche Galarian Darmanitan: Ice Fang and Avalanche Weavile: Frost Shard and Avalanche Baxcalibur: Ice Fang and Avalanche Mewtwo: Psychoslash and Ice Beam Walrein: Frost Mist and Icicle Glaceon: Frost Mist and Avalanche

Get Mega Garchomp: Could it be? Shiny?

The epic fight against Mega Garchomp in Pokémon GO will give you a chance to capture it upon victory, although not in its Mega Evolved form. The good news is that with some luck, you will be able to play in its Shiny variant.

If you want to get Mega Garchomp already mega evolved, we recommend you visit our guide on Mega Evolutions. Basically you will need 200 Mega Energy Garchomp the first time, which you can achieve by defeating him.

Subsequent times with the same Garchomp will only cost 20 Mega Energy. You can get it by walking 3 km with that same Garchomp as your partner. Or just wait for the recharge time for Mega Evolution.

Keep in mind that its Shiny variant is more difficult to capture. Pokémon GO has no ways to improve your Shiny odds like in Scarlet and Purple. That said, the chance is 5% (1/20) in 5-star or higher Raids, instead of 0.2% (1/500) in regular encounters.

Mega Garchomp in Pokémon GO He will have a CP of 51,700 as a Raid boss, so you should not trust him.