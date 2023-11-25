Denpasar Voice – Jeka Saragih, an MMA fighter from Indonesia, managed to make history by winning an event like UFC Fight Night.

Saragih won after he succeeded in knocking out his opponent, Lucas Alexander (a fighter from Brazil) in the first round.

Being the only MMA fighter from Indonesia who has ever won at UFC has put Saragih’s name in the spotlight.

Many people said they were proud because Saragih succeeded in raising the red and white flag in the Octagon.

One party who said he was proud of Saragih’s achievements was Menpora Dito Ariotedjo.

Launching from the official website of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Menpora Dito said that Saragih’s victory could be a source of inspiration for other MMA athletes.

“This is a source of pride and inspiration for other fighters in Indonesia to also be able to reach world class in the UFC,” said Menpora Dito.

Meanwhile, Jeka Saragih used his meeting with Menpora Dito to convey his hopes.

One of Jeka Saragih’s hopes is to be facilitated in meeting President Jokowi. If given the opportunity, Saragih will express his desire to build his hometown.

“Hopefully in the future we will continue to be supported and continue to promote the Red and White on the international stage, especially in the UFC,” said Saragih.

“To Mr. Minister, I hope to meet Mr. President so that I can communicate directly about the situation in my hometown,” continued Saragih.

“Especially, the road infrastructure in my village is still very badly damaged and there is no network signal. I hope this can be heard and helped,” concluded Jeka.

Jeka Saragih’s victory became Indonesia’s pride because he was the only one who managed to taste fighting in the UFC and won it on his first debut. (*/Dinda)