Suara.com – Presidential candidate number 1, Anies Bawedan, met with a number of farmer groups in Pengalengan, Bandung Regency, West Java. The farmer groups complained about fertilizer and land use which were still problematic.

“They conveyed that the most important thing that we feel everywhere is the scarcity of fertilizer, the scarcity of fertilizer that is needed in the region,” said Anies in Pengalengan, Wednesday (29/11/2023).

Anies believes that farmers need the availability of fertilizer whose production cycle is regulated by the government. On the other hand, the government’s production cycle has not met needs.

“The need can actually be predicted because the production cycle is the same from year to year, from season to season, it’s just the supply of fertilizer,” said Anies.

Not only is it a matter of the fertilizer production cycle, Anies said that farmers also want fairness in the fertilizer subsidy program.

Farmers in Pengalengan complain that subsidized fertilizer from the Ministry of Agriculture (Kementan) only targets upper class farmer groups.

“They said that there should be new steps to ensure that fertilizer is available according to farmers’ needs,” said Anies.

Furthermore, Anies also received complaints from farmers regarding the selling price of their crops and land use.

Presidential Candidate (Capres) Number 1 Anies Baswedan (center) delivers his political speech when holding his first campaign at the Ciracas GOR, Jakarta, Tuesday (28/11/2023). (Suara.com/Alfian Winanto)

“There is state-owned land that they want to be able to use so they can produce, and they hope to be given equal opportunities with companies operating in this place, which in their view is often not used optimally,” continued Anies.

For your information, Anies started the second day of the 2024 presidential election campaign in the Pengalengan area, West Java. On that occasion, Anies took the time to harvest cabbage with farmer groups.

It is known that the KPU has also set the 2024 election campaign period from 28 November 2023 to 10 February 2024. Meanwhile, the voting schedule will take place on 14 February 2024.