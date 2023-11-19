The meeting between Fujianti Utami or familiarly known as Fuji, Thariq Halilintar and Aaliyah Massaid at the opening of the Devya Aesthetic Dental & Implant Center is still in the spotlight of most netizens.

This is known from the video on Fuji’s exclusive Instagram Story which was leaked on social media. In the recording, Fuji is seen accompanied by Fadly Faisal meeting Aaliyah Massaid and Tariq Halilintar.

In the video reposted by the TikTok account @mzhao_, Fuji is seen shaking hands with Aaliyah Massaid and bowing her head. He then walked behind Fadly Faisal with a blank stare.

But suddenly, whether he was not focused or what, Fuji hit Fadly Faisal’s back while walking forward. In fact, since earlier Fadly Faisal was still standing in his original position.

In the description of the video, it is suspected that Fuji is still feeling jetlagged after his trip around Europe with Dr. Oky Pratama and Nikita Mirzani, so he is still unable to adjust after arriving in Indonesia.

“Are you still jetlagged, Fuji?” write a description of the video.

However, a number of other netizens actually thought that Fuji was embarrassed or confused because he met Tariq Halilintar and Aaliyah Massaid.

“Fuji is a bit salty, Tariq is a bit shocked,” wrote the account @fa*****

“Fuji’s eyes managed to look up as if holding back tears. Oh God, extend his patience,” commented @ra************

“Oh God, it must be very painful, be patient, sister Fuji,” added @an************

“Fuji looks a bit groggy huh? What’s salting?” replied @no********

“I really appreciate Fuji, I wouldn’t have been able to meet his ex and his crush,” said @sy*********